The WWII love story, which stars British actors Keira Knightley and James McAvoy, is up for seven of the prestigious prizes, including best actress, best actor and best drama
Coming in a close second with five nominations is Charlie Wilson's War. The political drama's leading man Tom Hanks is up for best comedy actor, while his co-star Julia Roberts has been put forward for best supporting actress
13 DECEMBER 2007
British stars Keira Knightley and James McAvoy were in the spotlight this week after their big screen offering Atonement earned a stunning seven Golden Globe nods. The categories in which the WWII love story has been short-listed include best actress, best actor and best drama.
Also scoring high among those in the running for trophies at the Los Angeles ceremony on January 13 was political thriller Charlie Wilson's War. The film is up for a total of five awards, including best film musical or comedy, best comedy actor for Tom Hanks and best supporting actress for Julia Roberts.
In the small screen section The Tudors picked up nominations for best TV drama and best actor for Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Meanwhile Former Brookside beauty Anna Friel is up for best comedy actress for her supernatural drama Pushing Daisies.
The full list of nominees, which also included popular Brit actors Ricky Gervais for his comedy series Extras, and House's Hugh Laurie, were revealed on Thursday at a Beverly Hills ceremony attended by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and Kill Bill director Quentin Tarantino.
