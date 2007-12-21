Hilary Swank jets into Ireland for 'PS I Love You' premiere

21 DECEMBER 2007



When Irish prime minister Bertie Ahern attended the glitzy premiere of PS I Love You in Dublin this week, it wasn't just for the chance to mingle with A-listers such as Hilary Swank. He was there to support his talented, 26-year-old daughter Cecilia - who penned the best-selling novel on which the flick was based.



The blonde writer, who looked every inch the star in a pink, ruffle-detail frock with cinched-in waist, released the book when she was just 21 and saw it shoot to number one and stay there for 19 weeks. In addition to Oscar-winner Hilary Swank the Hollywood adaptation stars Friends actress Lisa Kudrow, and Will And Grace star Harry Connick Jr.



The evening was a family affair for Cecilia, who was also joined by her mum Miriam and big sister Georgina - wife of Westlife singer Nicky Byrne - on her big night.



"I was so excited. I was just like, 'Whatever!'," says Cecilia of her reaction to being approached by Hollywood. "I was really excited about somebody else's interpretation of my story." And it would seem she's just as thrilled by the result. "The actors are amazing," she said. "…I can't complain about anything. It's absolutely fantastic."



The heart-warming comedy will hit UK screens on January 4.