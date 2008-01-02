The former 24 actress joined a party in a luxury Miami hotel for the countdown to 2008
On the other side of the US, Elisha's fellow Canadian, Pamela, was lending her own inimitable style to a Las Vegas do
When the champagne corks popped at Miami's hottest New Year shindig Elisha Cuthbert was on hand to add some extra fizz.
At the bash in the city's trendy South Beach area, the Calgary-born actress - who has a packed agenda for 2008 with a TV miniseries and two films in the pipeline, including The Six Wives Of Henry Lefay - stood out from the crowd in a sleek satin mini-dress and killer heels.
Another Canadian who plans to stay busy is Pamela Anderson. The former Baywatch babe - who's just finished a stint as a magician's assistant in Vegas - marked her last night in the desert city with a party at the LAX club.
Asked about her plans for the year ahead, irrepressible Pam, who got divorced and married in the space of four months in 2007, replied: "More of the same. More excitement, more fun."