Rumer Willis has a ball choosing Miss Golden Globe outfit

4 JANUARY 2008

Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer has been having a whale of a time shopping for a knock-'em-dead outfit to wear in her role as Miss Golden Globe at next week's awards ceremony.



The pretty 20-year-old follows in the footsteps of movie offspring such as Melanie Griffiths' daughter Dakota and Kevin Costner's girl Lily, in acting as a special assistant at the glitzy film ceremony. And she was clearly making the most of the opportunity to pick up something special for the occasion as she tried on outfit after outfit during a shopping trip in LA's trendy Ventura Boulevard.



Surrounded by racks of youthful garments Rumer - whose mum is Hollywood beauty Demi Moore - seemed torn as to which sartorial approach she would be taking for her moment in the spotlight. At one point trying on a shorts and top combo in duck egg blue satin and laughing with delight at the sight of herself in a more grown-up oyster-hued silk number.



Although she left the store laden with carrier bags, it's not known whether or not her choice for the January 13 extravaganza was among them.