Irish heart-throb Colin chats to Marion, in the running for the best actress gong for her portrayal of Edith Piaf, at a Beverly Hills cocktail party held in her honour
The stars share a joke at the bash, one of several parties to be hosted ahead of the unveiling of winners on Sunday
11 JANUARY 2008
It would take more than the cancellation of this year's Golden Globes gala to stop Hollywood enjoying the numerous pre-ceremony parties laid on in LA. And among those swept up in the awards buzz this week was Irish actor Colin Farrell, who was mingling at a swanky cocktail party in honour of French actress Marion Cotillard, who is nominated for her portrayal of chanteuse Edith Piaf.
The beautiful La Vie En Rose star - looking the epitome of Parisian chic in an elegant black dress - is in the running for the best actress trophy. When asked how she celebrated being nominated the 32-year-old replied simply: "Champagne!".
"I am really enjoying every minute and second of it," she continued. And it certainly looked that way as the actress, who didn't hear about her awards nod until two hours after it was announced, shared a joke with hunky Colin at the Beverly Hills party.
"The announcement was at 2pm here," said the star, who is based in the French capital. "I was... at my friend’s house. I listened to my voicemail and my agent had left me a message an hour before!".
Instead of the usual glamorous three-hour gala, the Golden Globe winners will be announced at a press conference to be broadcast this Sunday.