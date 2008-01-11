Colin helps fete 'Vie En Rose' star at pre-Globes announcement bash

11 JANUARY 2008

It would take more than the cancellation of this year's Golden Globes gala to stop Hollywood enjoying the numerous pre-ceremony parties laid on in LA. And among those swept up in the awards buzz this week was Irish actor Colin Farrell, who was mingling at a swanky cocktail party in honour of French actress Marion Cotillard, who is nominated for her portrayal of chanteuse Edith Piaf.



The beautiful La Vie En Rose star - looking the epitome of Parisian chic in an elegant black dress - is in the running for the best actress trophy. When asked how she celebrated being nominated the 32-year-old replied simply: "Champagne!".



"I am really enjoying every minute and second of it," she continued. And it certainly looked that way as the actress, who didn't hear about her awards nod until two hours after it was announced, shared a joke with hunky Colin at the Beverly Hills party.



"The announcement was at 2pm here," said the star, who is based in the French capital. "I was... at my friend’s house. I listened to my voicemail and my agent had left me a message an hour before!".



Instead of the usual glamorous three-hour gala, the Golden Globe winners will be announced at a press conference to be broadcast this Sunday.