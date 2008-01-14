Globe triumph for Cate as 'Atonement' bags top award

14 JANUARY 2008

Solidarity with Hollywood's striking writers meant there was no gala ceremony or red carpet at this year's Golden Globes, but that didn't dampen the buzz surrounding the unveiling of the winners at an LA press announcement. Leading the American honours - which are usually seen as indicators of who'll take home an Oscar - was the Keira Knightley/James McAvoy period flick Atonement.



Among the big winners was veteran screen talent Julie Christie, who pipped fellow Brit Keira to the post in being named best actress for her role as an Alzheimer's patient in Away From Her.



Also recognised was London-born Daniel Day-Lewis, whose performance as an ruthless oil tycoon in There Will Be Blood earned him the best actor gong. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett's quirky turn as Bob Dylan in I'm Not There was rewarded in the best supporting actress category.



The Johnny Depp vehicle Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street scooped the best musical title, while its flamboyant star was named best actor in this genre.



Although the usual razzamatazz of the Tinseltown presentation ceremony was missing this year some of the stars being recognised put on the glitz at a star-studded event the previous day. Among them was former Shameless actor and Atonement star James McAvoy. He and his actress wife Anne-Marie Duff turned out, along with Anna Friel, for a tea party promoting next month's London BAFTAs hosted the day before the Globes announcement.



