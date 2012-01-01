The happy couple have been dating for over a year and are "euphoric" to be expecting a baby together. They're "so excited for the adventure that will come in raising this child… shepherding him or her through this life," the actor tells fans on his official website Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Matthew 'wowed' by news he and Camila to become parents

16 JANUARY 2008

Surfer Dude Matthew McConaughey "couldn't be happier" this week as he celebrates the news he's expecting his first child with Brazilian model girlfriend Camila Alves.



The Wedding Planner star, 38, announced the couple were expecting through his official website on Tuesday. "My girlfriend Camila and I made a baby together," he says. "We are stoked and wowed by this miracle of creation and this gift from God, and so excited for the adventure that will come in raising this child… shepherding him or her through this life."



Due late this summer, the baby will be the couple's first child together. "Wish us the best, keep us in your prayers!" requested the ecstatic father-to-be. "Thanks for being fans of me and my work and now this new and miraculous chapter in my life!"



Delighted Matthew ended the message to his fans by saying, simply: "Wow".



"He is euphoric," confirmed the actor's spokesperson. "The child will be raised with more love than it knows what to do with."