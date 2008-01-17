After personal issues forced the singer actress to spend time away from the red carpet, Lindsay was back in the spotlight and looking gorgeous as ever as she attended the LA screening of Cloverfield
Ashlee, wearing one of this season's must haves - a block colour coat - was accompanied to the screening by her bassist beau Pete
After spending time out of the spotlight in recent months blonde bombshell Lindsay Lohan was back in front of the cameras last night attending the world premiere of monster movie Cloverfield in Los Angeles.
Glamorous in a skin-tight little black dress teamed with peep-toe heels, the Mean Girls actress was not the only hot young star on the red carpet. Singer Ashlee Simpson, 23, striking in a fuchsia pink coat which complemented her newly coloured auburn hair, also attended with her Fall Out Boy beau Pete Wentz.
Other famous faces at the Paramount Studios screening were the stars of hit TV show Heroes and Darius Danesh's Species fiancée Natasha Henstridge.
Produced by JJ Abrams – creator of Lost and Alias – Cloverfield revolves around an attack on New York by monsters - as told from the perspective of five young New Yorkers with a video camera.
Cloverfield opens in the US on Friday and hits UK screens in February.