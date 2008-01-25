'Quantum Of Solace' unveiled as title for Daniel's new 007 outing

Bond fever reached new heights this week as the title for 007's latest outing was revealed at Pinewood Studios in London. Quantum Of Solace is the much-anticipated, if slightly intriguing, name for Daniel Craig's second stint as the suave MI6 agent.



"This title is meant to confuse a little," says 39-year-old Daniel of the choice, which is taken from a short story by James Bond author Ian Fleming. "It's meant to make you sort of wonder. There were plenty of suggestions for things that would look good on a poster, but the last film took Bond to a new place and this is meant to do the same."



Though little was revealed about the plot of the new movie producers have confirmed it takes up where Casino Royale left off, with the secret service agent setting out on a revenge mission that takes him to Austria, Italy and South America.



There was also an answer to the question on every female fans lips this week – will Daniel reprise that unforgettable scene where he emerges from the sea wearing 'those' swimming trunks?



"I'm not going to put those trunks on ever again," says the actor. Though he does promise "there will be a certain amount of nudity in this movie".