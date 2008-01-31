Gorgeous guests get swept away at 'Fool's Gold' premiere

As the recently announced mother of Matthew McConaughey's baby, Camila Alves was inevitably going to draw attention as she attended this week's screening of her beau's new movie Fool's Gold in LA. But her sartorial choice for the outing - a floaty black mini dress - combined with a frisky breeze guaranteed the 25-year-old Brazilian model was the centre of attention for another reason.



As a the wind tugged relentlessly at the gauzy sections of fabric, recreating the Marilyn Monroe scene from The Seven Year Itch, her gentlemanly leading man gamely tried to help.



Camilla wasn't the only one experiencing a little extra 'lift' on the red carpet. Kate Hudson's carefully groomed tresses also got an unexpected boost as the breeze whipped them up into a spiky halo.



The actress, who shares top billing with Matthew in the treasure-hunt flick, has recently been talking about her co-star's future role as a father. The mum of one believes he'll be "an incredible dad". "Matthew happens to be one of the most loving and loyal people I know, and his family is important to him," she enthused. "He's great with kids and I think he'll be a very responsible - and an absolute blast of a dad."



As for Matthew, who was also joined by mum Kay at the screening, he's hoping the new arrival will be a chip off the old block. "Make no doubt about it," he says. "My kid will dance. He will be on the beach and he will be taking hikes with a wild bandana on."