Michelle touches down in Australia to attend private funeral for Heath

6 FEBRUARY 2008

"Heartbroken" Michelle Williams and her two-year-old daughter Matilda Rose arrived in Australia on Wednesday ahead of a private funeral for Heath Ledger. The former Dawson's Creek star joined the late actor's grieving family in Perth, where the service is thought to take place on Saturday.



Michelle went straight to Heath's mum's house, where well-wishers have been dropping by to offer their sympathies. Michelle and Heath, parents to little Matilda Rose, met while filming Brokeback Mountain in 2005 and despite calling off their romance last September, the pair remained close.



In a statement released last week, Michelle revealed she was "heartbroken" by the 26-year-old's sudden death, but is finding comfort in her daughter.



"I am the mother of the most tender-hearted, high-spirited, beautiful little girl who is the spitting image of her father," she said. "All that I can cling to is his presence inside her that reveals itself every day. His family and I watch Matilda as she whispers to trees, hugs animals, and takes steps two at a time, and we know that he is with us still. She will be brought up in the best memories of him."