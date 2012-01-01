Keira film 'Atonement' shares honours with foreign flicks

Keira, one of the hot favourites for the best actress prize, was stunning in a Valentino Couture creation. Though she went home empty handed on a night that honoured a number of foreign films, Atonement, the tale of star-crossed lovers in which she stars, was hailed as film of the year

The top prize for a female performance went to Marion Cotillard, who portrayed tragic diva Edith Piaf in La Vie En Rose

Daniel Day-Lewis - seen here with wife Rebecca Miller - scooped the best actor award and is now the frontrunner for an Oscar after winning a Golden Globe and SAG award

