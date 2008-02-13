Enthusiastic welcome for Sly as he presents 'Rambo' in London

He scored a box office hit last year when he brought his iconic character Rocky Balboa back to the big screen. And if the reaction of audiences to the return of his other well known persona, Rambo, is anywhere near as enthusiastic as the welcome he received from fans at the film's London premiere, Sylvester Stallone is onto another winner.



In Rambo the New York-born actor, who was greeted with scenes of near hysteria when he arrived at Leicester Square on Tuesday night, reprises his role as the avenging Vietnam War veteran. It's been 20 years since the all-action hero last rampaged across the silver screen.



And being 61 didn't slow Sylvester down one bit during the making of the fast-paced film, according to the actor. "The stunts in Rambo were pretty hard, but I did all but one of them myself," he says. "I try to ignore the scepticism about my age and just get on with making films."



Famous faces turning up to the British unveiling of the latest instalment of the action series included socialite Lady Victoria Hervey - pretty in a floor length pink gown - and England football captain John Terry, who attended with his wife Toni Poole.