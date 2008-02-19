Guy Ritchie, who directed Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels - the film that propelled Jason to stardom - was on hand to support his actor pal at the premiere of his latest flick
Photo: © Getty Images
Male lead Jason and Matthew Macfadyen's wife Keeley set flashbulbs popping as they breezed down the red carpet
Photo: © Getty Images
Pop star Sarah took her mum Marie to the premiere of Bad Day, the British independent film in which she appears
Photo: © Rex
19 FEBRUARY 2008
Red carpet regular Guy Ritchie joined some of Britain's finest talent on Monday for the world premiere of crime flick The Bank Job. Stepping out solo, Madonna's husband was at the event to support long time pal and the flick's star, Jason Statham.
Kelly Brook's former flame, who stars as dodgy car dealer Terry in the crime caper, also turned up alone for the event. And although his on-screen leading lady Saffron Burrows missed the premiere, the British hunk had another beautiful costar to keep him company on the red carpet in the form of Ashes To Ashes actress Keeley Hawes.
The pair mingled with Anthony Hopkins, DJ Edith Bowman, and Dancing On Ice star Gareth Gates on the Leicester Square red carpet, where bubbly Big Brother twins Samantha and Amanda put in an appearance, too.
Meanwhile across town Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding, just back from a luxury sunshine break in Thailand with her bandmates, was treating her mum Marie to a night of glamour at a screening of independent thriller Bad Day. The film, which stars TV presenter Donna Air and former Casualty actress Claire Goose, marks Sarah's second on-screen outing - after she appeared alongside other Girls Aloud members as a schoolgirl in comedy St Trinian's.
The 26-year-old singer, who'll be appearing with Girls Aloud at this week's Brit Awards, has been pursuing various other solo projects of late, too - modelling lingerie and soft drinks. She's adamant the chart-topping band aren't planning on going their separate ways just yet, though.
"I’ve got no intention of going solo. Why would I?" she writes on her website. "Ignore the rumours, they’re never true!"