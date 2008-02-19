Guy Ritchie, who directed Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels - the film that propelled Jason to stardom - was on hand to support his actor pal at the premiere of his latest flick

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

Male lead Jason and Matthew Macfadyen's wife Keeley set flashbulbs popping as they breezed down the red carpet

Photo: © Getty Images

Pop star Sarah took her mum Marie to the premiere of Bad Day, the British independent film in which she appears

Photo: © Rex