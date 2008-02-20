The Other Boleyn Girl actresses, who play the love interests of King Henry VIII, came face to face with real life royalty when Camilla and her husband Charles congratulated them on the film. The Duchess of Cornwall is said to have loved the novel from which the story was adapted

Photo: © PA

Click on photos to enlarge

Scarlett and Natalie became particularly close while making the film, and it showed in their elegantly co-ordinated appearance

Photo: © PA