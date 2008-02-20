The Other Boleyn Girl actresses, who play the love interests of King Henry VIII, came face to face with real life royalty when Camilla and her husband Charles congratulated them on the film. The Duchess of Cornwall is said to have loved the novel from which the story was adapted
Scarlett and Natalie became particularly close while making the film, and it showed in their elegantly co-ordinated appearance
When The Other Boleyn Girl got its royal premiere in London, the film's stars, Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman decided only their most regal attire would do.
The Hollywood beauties defied the chilly weather with flowing strapless gowns to meet Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.
Although in the historical drama the actresses play competing Boleyn sisters Mary and Anne, each vying for the attentions of King Henry VIII, on the red carpet the screen lovelies looked very much in tune. Both had opted for intricate up dos, while Natalie's deep burgundy gown was the perfect contrast to the pale silver creation chosen by her friend.
Earlier, the brunette beauty - Anne in the movie - had joked that the storyline, which focuses on history's most famous royal mistress-turned-wife, would make interesting viewing for the couple.
In fact Camilla is said to have loved the best-selling novel on which the script is based, and looked equally pleased by the opportunity to see its big-screen adaptation.