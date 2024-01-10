Leonardo DiCaprio, Penelope Cruz and Selena Gomez: The 2024 SAG Awards snubs and surprises

The 2024 SAG Award nominations have been announced and there are some surprising omissions and interesting inclusions, throwing all awards predictions up in the air. The SAG Awards have long been considered an Oscars bellwether; although the picks don't always align, it has been rare in recent years to see the acting or best picture winners at the Oscars not having been nominated by SAG.

The snub of Hollywood darling Leonardo DiCaprio from his peers therefore has his Oscars chances continuing to fall (although it has been obvious he has been campaigning for costar Lily Gladstone over himself), while Mark Ruffalo missed out on a nod in Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, with his Poor Things costar Willem Dafoe taking the fifth spot.

Willem Dafoe as God in Poor Things

Awards chatter has questioned whether Mark would lose a spot to Willem, who has never won an Oscar, and this snub by SAG hints that 2024 may just be Willem's year.

There were no nominations for any of the Saltburn cast, and The Color Purple's awards chances are also slipping, with only one nod for acting, going to Danielle Brooks in Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, and nothing for Fantasia Barrino, although the entire cast was nominated for Best Ensemble.

Penelope Cruz in Ferrari

Instead, that fifth Leading Female Actor spot went to Annette Bening for Netflix's NYAD, which received an awards boost as the two stars were both honored with nominations; Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role nod for Annette, and Jodie Foster was named in the Supporting Actress category, despite the film's middling reviews.

Penelope Cruz's campaign for her supporting role in Ferrari also received a much-needed jolt but May December was completely shut out, with no nominations for Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman or Charles Melton.

© Apple Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone star as Ernest and Mollie Burkhart

Barbie's Margot Robbie and Maestro's Carey Mulligan both were named in the Leading Female Actor category, but the Best Actress race continues to be, in our opinion, between Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone, who both received nominations for Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon respectively.

Poor Things best picture chances were hit, however, when it failed to receive a Best Ensemble nod -- but it was an incredible day for the American Fiction team, who received nominations for Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown and the ensemble. The dramedy, based on Percival Everett's book Erasure, has been a quiet success and today's nominations will surely see pundits moving around their categories.

Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things

In television, where there are no supporting categories, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin all missed out on individual nominations in the Comedy categories for Only Murders In The Building ,although the show did receive an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series nod.

The Crown also only received two nods – one for Elizabeth Debecki in Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, and Best Ensemble – with Imelda Staunton and Dominic West both missing out. The Bear's Jeremy Allen White will go up against his costar Ebon Moss-Bachrach in Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, and surprising no-one the category was rounded out by Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldestein, and Barry's Bill Hader.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in The Bear season two

The Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series also has three nods for Succession, one for Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us, and – proving that actors love Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, a nod for Billy Crudup. Jennifer Aniston was also nominated – again – for her work in the series, although co-star Reese Witherspoon was snubbed with 20-year-old Bella Ramsay receiving her first nomination for The Last of Us.

2024 SAG Nominations - Film

Best actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best actress

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz - Ferrari

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Outstanding performance by a cast

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best stunt ensemble in a film

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

2024 SAG Nominations - Television

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm - Fargo

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun - Beef

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series

Uzo Aduba - Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley - A Small Light

Ali Wong - Beef

Best actor in a drama series

Brian Cox - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Best actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Best actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Bill Hader - Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best ensemble cast in a drama series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best ensemble cast in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best stunt ensemble in a TV series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian