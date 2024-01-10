Leonardo DiCaprio, Penelope Cruz and Selena Gomez: The 2024 SAG Awards snubs and surprises

The 2024 SAG Award nominations have been announced and there are some surprising omissions and interesting inclusions, throwing all awards predictions up in the air. The SAG Awards have long been considered an Oscars bellwether; although the picks don't always align, it has been rare in recent years to see the acting or best picture winners at the Oscars not having been nominated by SAG.
The snub of Hollywood darling Leonardo DiCaprio from his peers therefore has his Oscars chances continuing to fall (although it has been obvious he has been campaigning for costar Lily Gladstone over himself), while Mark Ruffalo missed out on a nod in Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, with his Poor Things costar Willem Dafoe taking the fifth spot.
Awards chatter has questioned whether Mark would lose a spot to Willem, who has never won an Oscar, and this snub by SAG hints that 2024 may just be Willem's year.
There were no nominations for any of the Saltburn cast, and The Color Purple's awards chances are also slipping, with only one nod for acting, going to Danielle Brooks in Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, and nothing for Fantasia Barrino, although the entire cast was nominated for Best Ensemble.
Instead, that fifth Leading Female Actor spot went to Annette Bening for Netflix's NYAD, which received an awards boost as the two stars were both honored with nominations; Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role nod for Annette, and Jodie Foster was named in the Supporting Actress category, despite the film's middling reviews.
Penelope Cruz's campaign for her supporting role in Ferrari also received a much-needed jolt but May December was completely shut out, with no nominations for Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman or Charles Melton.
Barbie's Margot Robbie and Maestro's Carey Mulligan both were named in the Leading Female Actor category, but the Best Actress race continues to be, in our opinion, between Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone, who both received nominations for Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon respectively.
Poor Things best picture chances were hit, however, when it failed to receive a Best Ensemble nod -- but it was an incredible day for the American Fiction team, who received nominations for Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown and the ensemble. The dramedy, based on Percival Everett's book Erasure, has been a quiet success and today's nominations will surely see pundits moving around their categories.
In television, where there are no supporting categories, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin all missed out on individual nominations in the Comedy categories for Only Murders In The Building ,although the show did receive an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series nod.
The Crown also only received two nods – one for Elizabeth Debecki in Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, and Best Ensemble – with Imelda Staunton and Dominic West both missing out. The Bear's Jeremy Allen White will go up against his costar Ebon Moss-Bachrach in Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, and surprising no-one the category was rounded out by Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldestein, and Barry's Bill Hader.
The Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series also has three nods for Succession, one for Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us, and – proving that actors love Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, a nod for Billy Crudup. Jennifer Aniston was also nominated – again – for her work in the series, although co-star Reese Witherspoon was snubbed with 20-year-old Bella Ramsay receiving her first nomination for The Last of Us.
2024 SAG Nominations - Film
Best actor
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best actress
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best supporting actor
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Best supporting actress
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz - Ferrari
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Outstanding performance by a cast
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Best stunt ensemble in a film
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
2024 SAG Nominations - Television
Best actor in a TV movie or limited series
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm - Fargo
David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun - Beef
Best actress in a TV movie or limited series
Uzo Aduba - Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley - A Small Light
Ali Wong - Beef
Best actor in a drama series
Brian Cox - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Best actress in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession
Best actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Bill Hader - Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Best ensemble cast in a drama series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best ensemble cast in a comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best stunt ensemble in a TV series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian