A Right Royal Health Scare: Inside King Charles and Kate's recent hospital stays

​A Right Royal Podcast is back with a new episode from hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, where this time we are discussing the recent news that King Charles and Princess Kate were admitted to hospital, and the Duchess of York's revelation that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Health Scare

In the new episode, our hosts are joined by Royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who gave his insight into how the royal family has changed with modern times regarding their openness in discussing their medical issues, his amazement at the King's openness with his diagnosis, and how the head of the royal family has stated that he hopes his transparency on his prostrate treatment will encourage others to get check-ups.

© Alamy The King spent three days in hospital

We're also joined by royal photographer James Whatling, who was outside the hospital to see the King's exit from hospital following his treatment.

A Right Royal Podcast's latest episode was also joined by HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash, who opens up about her initial confusion at the royals' lack of outings before Kate's announcement was made, how Prince William has supported his wife, Queen Camilla's many visits to Charles during his stay and more.

© Getty Kate spent almost two weeks in hospital

The gang also discussed why both King Charles' openness and Kate's wish for medical privacy were completely acceptable - and whether the Princess of Wales will ever disclose details of her diagnosis.