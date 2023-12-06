How The Crown's Dominic West transformed into Prince Charles: 'I have a real empathy for Charles'

Welcome to a very special episode of A Right Royal Podcast where our co-host and HELLO!’s TV Editor Emmy Griffiths will be flying solo to say goodbye to Netflix’s hit period drama The Crown ahead of season six part two’s release.
During the episode, Emmy will be catching up with the genius’ behind-the-scenes who made the show the smash hit that it is, and discusses what goes into recreating the royal family for the screen.
Listen to A Right Royal Podcast here...
First up, the show’s casting director Robert Sterne, AKA the person who cast talents from Claire Foy to Emma Corrin, will be joining us to talk all about what goes into finding the right stars for the show, what it was like casting Prince William and Kate Middleton for season six, and if he’d ever fancy making another season.
Then, Emmy will be speaking to the show’s hair and makeup experts Cate Hall and Emilie Yong, who go into what it takes to recreate royal styles, why they need to carefully select their makeup for authenticity, and how the makeup trailer is the best place to have a chatter on The Crown’s set.
And finally, we are joined by prolific movement coach Polly Bennett, who works with stars to authentically create the right movements to recreate historical figures, from the late Queen to Margaret Thatcher - and which royal she is most fascinated by.
She said: "I have a real empathy for Charles and I've always enjoyed working with the actors, particularly for Josh [O’Connor] and Dominic [West] because there's just so much to work through and I really feel like I know him and would like to spend some time with him and ask him how he is, I'd like to be his therapist!"