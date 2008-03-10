'Superman Returns' star Kate happily fulfils bridesmaid’s duty

10 MARCH 2008

The romantic Sydney nuptials of a close friend must have had Kate Bosworth thinking what her own wedding day would be like. The Superman Returns actress – who is dating British model James Rousseau - certainly looked radiantly happy as she witnessed her pal Jacqui Louez tie the knot on a sunshine-filled day Down Under.



The two girls formed a close friendship on the set of the superhero flick in 2005 when Jacqui acted as the Hollywood star's personal assistant.



Naturally loyal Kate, who wore an elegant halter-neck criss-cross style dress, was keen not to hog the limelight as her friend arrived for her big day in a stunning pearl-encrusted ivory gown and veil. This may explain why she avoided being pictured with her own partner, who was also invited.



In a Hollywood script about the wedding, Kate would, no doubt, catch her friend's bouquet. And there's every possibility that the glamorous blonde is headed up the aisle in the not too distant future as well.



Ever since meeting James at a Marc Jacobs party in 2006, Kate has been inseparable from the hunky Brit, whom she describes as "a ray of light in my life".