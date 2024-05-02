Blue Bloods will conclude in December 2024, CBS confirms no chance of renewal

Blue Bloods has been beloved by fans for 14 years, but despite calls from fans and cast to save the show, CBS has confirmed it will not continue past the upcoming final season.

Part one of season 14 began airing in February, and part two will premiere in October, with the show ending in December.

“We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show,” Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said. “We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give the show the sendoff it deserves.”

“We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end," she continued. "It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”

Blue Bloods has starred Tom Selleck, 79, as the patriarch of a family of New York cops, Frank Reagan, since the show's 2010 premiere and has seen it become one of the network's most consistent success stories in terms of both ratings and acclaim.

It follows Frank, the patriarch of the Reagan clan, a multigenerational family of cops. His oldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a seasoned detective and Iraqi War veteran who occasionally uses dubious tactics to solve cases, while daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahon) is an assistant district attorney.

Fresh out of Harvard Law, Jamie (Will Estes) is the youngest member and "golden boy" of the family, who gave up a lucrative future in law to continue the family's tradition in police work.

“For the past 13 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” he wrote in a statement when the show's cancellation was first confirmed.

“Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors, and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes.”

However, Tom recently admitted that he was still unclear why the show was ending.

"CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it," Tom told TV Insider. "The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."

"I'm not counting the days so I can do something else," he continued. "I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what? I want work as long as they'll have me."