Onscreen couple Jen and Owen get close offscreen in Miami

11 MARCH 2008

Despite recent speculation that Hollywood star Owen Wilson might rekindle his relationship with old flame Kate Hudson, it seems his onscreen romance with his Marley And Me co-star Jennifer Aniston may be spilling over into real life.



Filming on the comedy, in which they play a married couple who learn life lessons from their naughty yet loveable labrador, got underway in Miami on Monday - and according to sources, the two have already become inseparable.



"They have a real spark together when they’re not learning their lines or shooting scenes…" revealed an insider. "They’ve been friends for ages anyway, but it’s almost as though their relationship has developed."



The fact that the pair have been spotted out in Miami restaurants enjoying candlelit dinners together may have contributed to that impression. And with having so much in common - they've both endured painful, high-profile breakups - they no doubt have plenty to talk about over supper.



