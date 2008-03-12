Coronation Street barmaid Kym Marsh was recognised as best soap personality at Tuesday's TV and Radio Industries Club Awards
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Emmerdale beauty Roxanne (in scarlet) and EastEnder Kara prove rivals can also be pals at the London ceremony
Photo: © Getty Images
Dance show host Tess celebrates as her show is awarded the event's equivalent of a perfect ten - the title of reality programme of the year
Photo: © Getty Images
12 MARCH 2008
Serving drinks in a famous northern watering hole has proved a rewarding business for Coronation Street's Kym Marsh as she added yet another honour to her increasingly trophy-heavy mantelpiece.
Former Hear'Say star Kym, who plays Rover's Return barmaid Michelle Connor, was named Soap Personality Of The Year at a glitzy media event in London. The pretty brunette was among the girls parading gongs and glamorous gowns at Tuesday's TV and Radio Industries Club Awards.
Tess Daly was also rewarded, for her sympathetic manner with disappointed dance contestants. The Strictly Come Dancing host celebrated as her show waltzed off with the Reality Programme Of The Year award at the Grosvenor House event.
The exclusive London venue had hosted the leading lights of film and theatre over the weekend, and the small-screen ladies - led by Holby City star Patsy Kensit - were showing their own red-carpet mettle. Presenting the prize for best TV drama to the cast of BBC1 series Cranford Patsy was chic in a super-sheer black number.
Also on sparkling form were Emmerdale's Roxanne Pallet, sizzling in scarlet, and EastEnder Kara Tointon, who took a green goddess approach in a jewel-hued frock to see her programme carry off the best soap title.
Among the other big winners were fiery chef Gordon Ramsay, who scooped TV personality of the year, and Fiona Bruce, crowned best newscaster.