'Icon' Sarah Jessica Parker triumphs at Las Vegas awards

15 MARCH 2008

As Carrie Bradshaw, she's been an icon in many women's lives around the world. Now actress Sarah Jessica Parker's star status has been honoured with the inaugural Vanguard gong at this year's ShoWest awards in Las Vegas.



"From her work in film and television to her development of a cost-friendly fashion line, Bitten, Parker is a celebrated icon in film, television and fashion," said the event's Mitch Neuhauser.



Sarah herself was clearly delighted to be honoured. "I will try desperately to be worthy and deserving," said the Sex And The City star.



A host of A-list celebs were present at the annual awards, which are part of the movie world's largest annual convention, attended by cinema owners from more than 50 countries.



Delighted Anne Hathaway brought along her friends and family to see her pick up Female Star Of The Year. "I'm going to enjoy this to the fullest," she said. "You just don't know what's going to come your way again."



Robert Downey Jnr, who's latest flick, The Iron Man, is released in June, was recognised as the Male Star Of The Year while young Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin was named Female Star Of Tomorrow.



It was a double celebration for Lords Of Dogtown actor Emile Hirsch. Not only did he scoop the honours for Male Star Of Tomorrow, but it was his 23 rd birthday. As he strode across the stage to collect his prize, he was delighted to hear the band strike up Happy Birthday.