Pilot David trades Del Boy wheels for chopper to launch bomber expo

21 MARCH 2008

As his Only Fools And Horses character Del Boy star David Jason drove a delapidated Robin Reliant. This week he turned to a rather more impressive mode of transport as he took time out from filming his latest A Touch Of Frost series to drop in by helicopter to open a Yorkshire aviation exhibition.



The actor, who was born at the start of WWII and was a toddler during the London Blitz, is a keen pilot himself, making him the perfect choice to open a new display honouring RAF servicemen.



"I have a deep sense of gratitude for those aviators who flew in, and still fly in, our conflicts to defend our freedom," says Sir David. "Places like this are very, very important... because we should pay tribute and remember those young people... who gave their lives for us to have the freedoms we have."



"I remember being put in the Anderson shelter as a toddler," recalled the actor. "My mum used to tell me, as the bombs were dropping, not to worry as it was only God moving his furniture about!"



While touring the exibit, the 68-year-old shed light on his own interest in flying. "I saw it as a real challenge to learn to fly a helicopter as it was something which took me out of my normal comfort zone. I love the sense of space and freedom flying offers," he explained.



The Against The Odds exhibition at the Yorkshire Air Museum looks at the contribution made by bomber crews during the Second World War.