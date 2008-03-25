The Oscar-winner's love life appeared to be looking up as she headed out to dinner in New York at the weekend with a handsome companion
The pair stepped out à deux to a restaurant well-known for its romantic atmosphere
Renee is also having a good time at the moment promoting her new period drama Leatherheads with her former flame and co-star George Clooney
25 MARCH 2008
When her Cold Mountain co-star Nicole Kidman found love with country singer Keith Urban two years ago, Renee Zellweger took over the Australian actress' mantle as Hollywood's most high-profile singleton.
Those days may be behind the comedy star too, though, as she was spotted on a dinner date with a mystery gentleman over the weekend.
Normally ultra-discreet about her love life, 38-year-old Renee was hand in hand with her handsome dinner date as they stepped out to Ye Waverly Inn, a fashionable New York eaterie described as perfect for romantic evenings.
Happily for the movie talent, her professional life is going from strength to strength as well. This week she's touring the US with George Clooney to promote Leatherheads, a Twenties-set drama about the birth of the American football league.
The pair - who've remained friends since dating briefly in 2001 - jumped at the chance to work together and have some fun in the process. Jokes flew thick and fast at their press conference on Monday, with the heart-throb, who directs and stars, joking that he "wanted to play Renee's part as well".
To which the quick-thinking actress replied that he'd have "looked much better in the dresses!".