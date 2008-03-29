Teenager Thomas to star in Steven Spielberg's Tintin blockbuster

At just 13-years-old he captured the public's heart playing Liam Neeson's stepson in Love Actually. Now British actor Thomas Sangster is set to play another much loved character as he takes on the role of Tintin.



With legendary director Steven Spielberg at the helm, the CGI flick also stars Lord Of The Rings actor Andy Serkis as the young reporter's loyal friend, Captain Haddock.



Londoner Thomas, who is studying for his A-levels in art and media studies, has already spent a week in LA running through scenes with the acclaimed filmmaker and his co-star.



Handpicked by the director, the 17-year-old is expected to begin lensing the multi-million dollar trilogy in September. The first installment is due for release in 2010.



In what promises to be a box office hit, Oscar-winner Steven will direct the first Tintin film with Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson taking over for the second.



"Tintin is like a super boy scout," says part-time garage worker Thomas. "He knows how to fly these things. He knows how to drive these things… He doesn't need to think about any safety, he just goes where he pleases."