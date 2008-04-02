David joins forces with Catherine for more out-of-this-world adventures

2 APRIL 2008

A doctor's life is never dull as David Tennant proved when he turned up at a TV party with screen colleague Catherine Tate. Banter and jokey asides were the order of the day as the Doctor Who co-stars launched series four of the BBC's hit time-travelling show.



Asked about the lack of romance between their characters, the TV funnywoman deadpanned: "There was so much sexual tension offscreen it would have been boring to have to watch it as well."



While their characters' relationship is strictly platonic, there are plenty of other weird and wonderful storylines for viewers to get their teeth into.



In one episode David and Catherine - who returns as Donna, the Timelord's companion from the 2006 Christmas special - have an encounter with late crime author Agatha Christie.



The alien-fighting duo are also transported to ancient Pompeii on the eve of Mount Vesuvius' eruption, which is recreated with a computer-generated sequence the Scottish actor describes as "gob-smacking".



Other treats include the return of Billie Piper as the Doctor's hugely popular lost love Rose Tyler. Bond actor Colin Salmon, TV veteran Felicity Kendal and former Coronation Street barmaid Sarah Lancashire also feature among the guest stars in upcoming programmes.