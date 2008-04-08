The heart-throb was the star attraction at party thrown to mark the opening of his film Leatherheads in Britain. Elle Macpherson, Thandie Newton, Natasha McElhone, Helena Bonham Carter and Mariella Frostrup were among those enjoying the actor's company
There was some male companionship on offer, too, though. George also caught up with his Ocean's co-star Matt Damon
Smooth-talking screen hero George Clooney was surrounded by adoring women on his trip to London – and that was just the lucky few who managed to snag invites to an exclusive magazine party in his honour.
Crash actress Thandie Newton and supermodel Elle Macpherson headed the throng of beauties by the actor's side at one of the capital's hippest eateries on Monday.
Also on the guest list was Helena Bonham Carter and journalist Mariella Frostrup, a friend of the star since the 1999 Cannes Film Festival.
George - who'd flown in to promote Leatherheads, the football drama that pairs him with another charismatic member of the fair sex, his former girlfriend Renee Zellweger – was clearly lapping up the attention.
This week's visit also allowed him to catch up with a good male buddy - Ocean's co-star and long-time pal Matt Damon, who greeted him at the party with a warm hug.