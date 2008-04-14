Daniel, who recently topped a magazine poll of the world's best-dressed men, was on dapper form as he escorted fiancée Satsuki to the premiere of his latest film
Damian was looking equally 'cool young Brit' as he went along to catch wife Helen McCrory's latest big screen outing
14 APRIL 2008
Neither is keen on blowing his own trumpet, but, immaculately suited and booted at a glittering premiere, Daniel Craig and Damian Lewis looked exactly like what they are – two of the UK's leading screen talents.
Wearing a fashionably cut suit and accompanied by his fiancée Satsuki Mitchell, Daniel was the epitome of Brit cool as he greeted enthusiastic fans at the Leicester Square premiere of his film Flashbacks Of A Fool.
Damian - who's currently starring in US TV cop drama Life - was equally dapper in a similar sharp two-piece and skinny tie. The Band Of Brothers star was on hand in a supporting role to wife Helen McCrory, Daniel's co-star in the drama about a washed-out Hollywood star.
Despite Damian's success stateside - the actor is often referred to as 'the sexiest redhead in showbiz' - he has stuck to his Tufnell Park base in North London, and happily shares childcare duties for Manon, the couple's 19-month-old daughter, and son Gulliver, who's five months.