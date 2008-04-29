After making headlines across Europe last week with her impossibly high heels and micro minis, it seemed the mum-of-two had saved her most stunning outfit for the Big Apple premiere of new flick Iron Man, which she attended with co-star Robert Downey Jr

Photo: © Rex

The movie is Gwyneth's first sizable work project since she took time out to concentrate on being mother to children Apple, three, and two-year-old Moses

Photo: © Getty Images

Perhaps mindful of the rainy weather, Diana Ross had donned a pair of wellies to attend the special screening

Photo: © Rex