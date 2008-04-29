After making headlines across Europe last week with her impossibly high heels and micro minis, it seemed the mum-of-two had saved her most stunning outfit for the Big Apple premiere of new flick Iron Man, which she attended with co-star Robert Downey Jr
The movie is Gwyneth's first sizable work project since she took time out to concentrate on being mother to children Apple, three, and two-year-old Moses
Perhaps mindful of the rainy weather, Diana Ross had donned a pair of wellies to attend the special screening
It was a case of another Iron Man premiere, another high octane appearance for Gwyneth Paltrow on Monday night, as the actress slipped on her most stunning outfit to date to promote the sci-fi thriller in New York.
Gwyneth, who last week toured Europe in a series of headline-making minis and skyscraper heels, worked a new version of the look in the city where she was once based. And if there remained any doubt over her claim to Hollywood's top yummy mummy title, this week's outfit - a stunning, halterneck dress with cut-out sections - will firmly lay the matter to rest.
As usual the blonde actress opted for her hallmark stilettos, a pair of Christian Louboutins, which put her a good few inches above her co-star Robert Downey Jr when the pair caught up at the premiere. There was no sign of Gwyneth's musician husband Chris Martin, as the pair make a point of not attending red carpet events together. But the mum of two was joined on the red carpet by glam gal pals Lord Of The Rings actress Liv Tyler and model Helena Christensen.
One VIP guest at the special screening who hadn't opted for vertiginous heels was singer Diana Ross. Perhaps mindful of the rainy weather, the iconic performer completed her chic beige dress and trousers combination with a pair of matching wellies.