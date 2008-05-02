The fashion doyenne stepped out to a recent New York premiere with her actor husband Matthew Broderick in a pretty dress from her own cut-price range Bitten
Photo: © Getty Images
With anticipation reaching fever pitch ahead of the world premiere of the Sex And The City movie, Sarah joined co-stars Kristen Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall and Chris Noth on Oprah Winfrey's couch to give the first interview about the flick
Photo: © www.oprah.com
"Excited is like a flip-flop to a high heel… it doesn't even describe it," said the blonde actress in answer to the chat show host's question as to whether she is excited about the popular series finally hitting the big screen
Photo: © www.oprah.com
Her Sex And The City character Carrie Bradshaw made shoe designer Manolo Blahnik a household name. Now Sarah Jessica Parker is hoping to do the same for another label - albeit one costing considerably less than the £500-a-pair heels her on-screen persona loves so much.
The actress stepped out to a recent New York premiere in a pretty strapless sun frock which, with a price tag of just £4.50, may well be the world's cheapest designer dress. It's part of Sarah's Bitten range for Steve and Barry's, the fashion line by New York design duo Steve Shore and Barry Prevor.
Only available in the US, the 133-piece collection comprises jeans, dresses, jackets, t-shirts, cashmere jumpers and shoes, with everything selling for £4.50 or less.
With the May 28 world premiere of the Sex And The City movie in London just weeks away, Sarah joined the rest of the show's cast on Oprah this week to give their first interview about the film.
The girls - who were joined on the chat show queen's sofa by Chris Noth, aka Carrie's love interest Mr Big - said keeping the film's storylines under wraps since filming began in summer 2007 had been difficult. However, they revealed there were a few ruses they employed to keep everyone guessing.
When fans spotted Carrie wearing a wedding dress in one scene, the actresses employed a clever diversion tactic. "We would go around saying, "This is some crazy dream sequence we're shooting today," says Sarah. "We kept repeating this mantra to try and (confuse) people a little bit."