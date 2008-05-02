The fashion doyenne stepped out to a recent New York premiere with her actor husband Matthew Broderick in a pretty dress from her own cut-price range Bitten

With anticipation reaching fever pitch ahead of the world premiere of the Sex And The City movie, Sarah joined co-stars Kristen Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall and Chris Noth on Oprah Winfrey's couch to give the first interview about the flick

"Excited is like a flip-flop to a high heel… it doesn't even describe it," said the blonde actress in answer to the chat show host's question as to whether she is excited about the popular series finally hitting the big screen

