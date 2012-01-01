Sarah Jessica Parker speaks about her love for her co-stars

19 MAY 2008

As excitement mounts ahead of the release of the Sex And The City film later this month, its star Sarah Jessica Parker has dispelled reports of disagreements within the cast - and revealed her admiration for the show's other leading ladies.



Speaking to chat-show host Jonathan Ross, who admitted he found the flick so emotional he cried, the 43-year-old denied reports of a rift and spoke fondly of her fellow actresses Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.



Sarah, who plays fashion-forward columnist Carrie Bradshaw, said it was the sense of family between the girls that made the film possible.



"I'm so proud of the work that the other ladies have done, I think they're marvellous," added the award-winning actress.



The mother of one also revealed the hit show's dedicated fans were a deciding factor in giving the silver screen adaptation the go-ahead.



"Two years ago I had this instinct we should revisit the idea," she said. "Our audience grew after we went off-air, so the audience created the opportunity."