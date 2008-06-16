The Oscar winner, pictured with members of the African Children's Choir at the Canadian gala, spoke frankly about how his experiences as an ambassador for a children's aid organisation had made him re-evaluate his life
Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck moved listeners to tears as he delivered an emotive speech at a charity gala in the Canadian city of Calgary at the weekend. The Good Will Hunting star spoke frankly about how his experiences in Africa as an ambassador for a children's aid organisation had made him re-evaluate his existence.
"(It made me realise) how little I had done in my life," said the Hollywood talent, who recently returned from another visit to the continent in his role for charity OneXOne. "How shallow I've been in my own pursuits."
At this week's event Ben joined a host of notable Canadians, including former Canadian Idol winner Eva Avila, in helping raise more than $250,000 during a live auction for children's charities.
Ben also took the time to catch up with those being honoured at the bash for their philanthropic efforts. They included local lad Jack Yielding, a five-year-old boy who had helped raised $40,000 for a children's hospital in Ontario.