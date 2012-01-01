Matthew becomes first-time dad with arrival of baby boy

8 JULY 2008

Matthew McConaughey and his model girlfriend Camila Alves are celebrating after welcoming their first child - a son - into the world on Monday night.



Born in Los Angeles, the new arrival - who's yet to be named - weighed in at 7 lbs 4 oz.



"They're so happy!" reports a close pal of the first-time parents, who have both spoken in the past of their excitement at starting a family. "We are stoked and wowed!" enthused the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star after the happy couple - who've been dating for two years - announced the pregnancy.



Looking forward to her new role as a hands-on mum, Camila, who's also a handbag designer, recently revealed she'd be taking time off work to concentrate on her family. "More important than anything is that I have a peaceful life and a peaceful home," she said.



Meanwhile, it seems Matthew's nearest and dearest are confident he'll be a natural when it comes to fatherhood. "He'll make a really good dad because he's got a lot of patience," reveals the actor's brother Rooster. "I'm excited for him!"