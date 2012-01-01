Sunday Rose named after boho artist's muse reveals Nicole's dad

9 JULY 2008

When news emerged Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had called their baby daughter Sunday Rose, many presumed it was just another unusual celebrity baby name. Now, though, the actress' father has shed light on the unique moniker, revealing the new addition to his family is named after famous Australian artist Sidney Nolan's muse Sunday Reed.



"She was a key mover and shaker in the arts around the beginning of the century," Nicole's dad told an Australian newspaper on Tuesday. "The name Sunday struck me as being a nice name for a woman, so my wife and I mentioned it."



And the new parents were obviously as taken by the name as the proud grandparents were. During a recent trip to Sydney the couple showed a keen interest in an exhibition of the artist's paintings.



The baby's second name Rose is inspired by the country music star's late grandmother - a tribute which has touched Keith's brother Shane. "It's a wonderful, wonderful thing. I'm so, so proud," the new uncle told a radio station.