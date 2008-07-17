David enjoys pre-birthday outing at 'Step Brothers' premiere

It was boys night out for the stars of new comedy flick Step Brothers on Wednesday, as Will Ferrell and John C Reilly were joined at the LA premiere by Baywatch icon David Hasselhoff - who was celebrating the eve of his 56th birthday.



And the America's Got Talent judge wasn't the only old hand from the small screen present. Former Cheers actor Ted Danson was enjoying an evening with the funnymen, too.



Step Brothers is "a demented version of The Parent Trap!" says the movie's producer Adam McKay. The film centres upon two middle-aged characters - played by Will and John - who've never moved out of home and end up as stepbrothers when their parents fall in love and marry.



Will revealed that he and John, who worked with Adam on Anchorman, had been eager to team up with the director for another film. "We made a pact - a blood pact! - to try to work on something else together," he explained. "You work on films with people and you have fun experiences and then you say, 'Let's do it again' and it just slips through your fingers. So we really made a point to sit down and meet."