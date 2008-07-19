Arriving with his long-term love Calista Flockhart, Harrison was a guest of honour at the SeaChange party
Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton was at the Laguna Beach bash to see Harrison honoured for his conservation work
While Hollywood superstar Harrison Ford is used to receiving acclaim for work on the silver screen, this week saw him recognised for his efforts in another field – conservation.
Joined by his partner actress Calista Flockhart, and sporting a trendy new beard, the big-hearted Indiana Jones star was honoured at the SeaChange Summer Party in California on Friday for his continued dedication to environmental issues.
Those in attendance at the bash for marine charity Oceana included Something's Gotta Give actress Diane Keaton and Cheers actor Ted Danson, who is also co-founder of the organisation.
This is not the first time Harrison has been awarded for his charity work. Back in 2002 the 66-year-old actor was awarded the Global Environmental Citizen Award from Harvard Medical School.
Earlier this year, the star proved his dedication to highlighting conservation issues when he had his chest waxed to highlight the pain caused by deforestation.