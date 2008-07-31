The FBI's top supernatural investigators looked thrilled to return to the fray as they presented the new X Files film in London. Six years after the end of the cult series Gillian said she felt "emotional" about being reunited with David on another case

The new flick is set in a snow-covered West Virginia, prompting its stars to say that while they're prepared to do another sequel they'd prefer a "tropical beach" location next time

