The FBI's top supernatural investigators looked thrilled to return to the fray as they presented the new X Files film in London. Six years after the end of the cult series Gillian said she felt "emotional" about being reunited with David on another case
The new flick is set in a snow-covered West Virginia, prompting its stars to say that while they're prepared to do another sequel they'd prefer a "tropical beach" location next time
31 JULY 2008
Supernatural happenings and spooky goings-on can only mean one thing: Scully and Mulder are back. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny - who reprise their roles as FBI agents investigating the paranormal - got a warm reception from excited fans in London as they presented The X-Files: I Want To Believe this week.
The actors, who seem to have savoured the chance to work together again after a nine-season run on TV in the Nineties, hit the red carpet arm in arm.
"We have a lot of history," explained Gillian, who's expecting her third child and was showing off her baby bump in a flowing halterneck dress.
"I spent more time with David than I have with most of my friends and some family members. (When we began filming) it was the first time I'd seen him in ages... It was emotional," she admitted of their reunion for the snowy West Virginia-set adventure. Another sequel could be on the cards, she added, as long as "it's set on a tropical beach".