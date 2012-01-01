Proud dad Matthew takes baby Levi for first red carpet experience

8 AUGUST 2008

He welcomed his firstborn into the world a month ago, and Matthew McConaughey clearly can't get enough of his little boy. After taking son Levi on a surf trip recently, the actor and his stunning girlfriend Camila Alves gave the newborn his first real taste of the A-list life when they attended a red carpet event with their precious cargo in tow.



The new family stepped out at the launch of talented Camila's new handbag range in LA. "Levi was gonna stay home but then he said, 'Dad, mom, I wanna go support mom's purses,'" joked Matthew. "At 30 days old he's talking about stuff like that!"



And the proud dad has been speaking out on how having a baby hasn't slowed his or Camila's life down at all.



"Everyone talked about how you have a kid, life changes, it's like 180 degrees on a dime full stop, wow," he reveals. "And a lot of them had an insinuation under that; you have to stop living your life as you live it. That hasn't been the case!"