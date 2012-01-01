'Royle Family' star Liz Smith off on first foreign holiday aged 86

12 AUGUST 2008

In these days of cheap airfares and package deals, enjoying two weeks in the sun on some foreign shore is something most of us take for granted. Not so The Royle Family star Liz Smith, who, at the age of 86, is about to take her very first holiday abroad.



Considered a national treasure, the veteran actress, most famous for her role as Nana in the hit sit-com, is being taken on a European cruise for part of the upcoming TV series It's Never Too Late. It will be the first time she has been at sea since she was in her 20s.



Reveals Lisa Clark, the programme’s executive producer: "We approached her to find out her remaining ambitions and discovered she had never taken a holiday abroad."



Bafta-winner Liz will make her historic journey in September. "She's quite nervous," adds Lisa. "The last time she was on a boat was when she was a wren in her 20s."



The documentary will be broadcast on BBC4 later this year.