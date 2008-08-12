The handsome five - Jack, Tom, Matthew, Ben and Robert - hit the red carpet on Monday night for the LA premiere of new action comedy Tropic Thunder

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

Katie, who was showing off her new elfin 'do at the screening, had dashed across from rehearsals in New York to be with Tom

Photo: © Getty Images

Robert's wife Susan was also on hand to offer her support to her loved one on his big night

Photo: © Getty Images