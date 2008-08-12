The handsome five - Jack, Tom, Matthew, Ben and Robert - hit the red carpet on Monday night for the LA premiere of new action comedy Tropic Thunder
Katie, who was showing off her new elfin 'do at the screening, had dashed across from rehearsals in New York to be with Tom
Robert's wife Susan was also on hand to offer her support to her loved one on his big night
12 AUGUST 2008
With no less than five of the world's hunkiest film stars in attendance, the ladies of Hollywood were in for a treat on Monday night at the premiere of new comedy flick Tropic Thunder.
Leading the A-list pack were Tom Cruise and new dad Matthew McConaughey, who hit the red carpet alongside Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr and US funnyman Jack Black.
It wasn't just a boys' night out, though. Joining Tom, who makes a cameo appearance in the movie as a bald studio boss, was his wife Katie Holmes, who'd jetted in from New York earlier in the day. Showing off her enviable physique in a stunning midnight blue gown, the actress had jetted to Los Angeles from New York, where she is currently in rehearsals for her Broadway debut in the Arthur Miller play All My Sons.
Also enjoying the company of his other half life was Robert Downey Jr, who arrived with his producer wife Susan. The couple, set to celebrate their third wedding anniversary later this month, only had eyes for each other as they put in a loved-up appearance on the red carpet.
Nine years in the making, the action comedy centres around a group of actors in a big-budget war movie who are forced to become the soldiers they are portraying in the film.