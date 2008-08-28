The former ER hunk, who's famed for his sense of humour, hams it up canal-side at the Italian film festival
Photo: © Getty Images
Co-star Tilda is unaware she's just become the target of one of her friend's capers at the Venice screening of their flick Burn After Reading
Photo: © Getty Images
Brad is on the receiving end of the George effect too when, on stage to collect a trophy, he's asked to pass on a yellow flower to his pal
Photo: © Getty Images
George Clooney often jokes that when he wants to give the paparazzi the slip he points them in his friend Brad Pitt's direction. But even with the world's most famous movie star dad in attendance at this week's Venice film festival all eyes were firmly on the Michael Clayton actor as he indulged in a series of jokey antics.
Before Wednesday's screening of Burn After Reading - their fifth project together - George had his pal and their other co-stars, Frances McDormand and Tilda Swinton in stitches.
On the red carpet at the canal-side Palazzo Del Cinema he pretended to fall into the water. Then, inside the venue, he held a seating card bearing his name over Tilda's head before proceeding to try and eat it, much to the amusement of photographers.
When Brad went up on stage to pick up the 2007 best actor trophy for his Jesse James bio-pic after being unable to collect it last year, his friend unwittingly stole the show again. The compere, Russian actress Ksenia Rappoport, also presented Brad with a flower - asking him to give it "to your friend George".
More excitement is on the cards for Venice in the coming days, with Natalie Portman due to present her directorial debut Eve and Eighties heart-throb Mickey Rourke's comeback vehicle The Wrestler being screened.