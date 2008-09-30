Emma Thompson leads bright young stars at Brideshead premiere



Some of the UK's hottest young acting talent joined Oscar-winner Emma Thompson on the red carpet on Monday for the UK premiere of a reworking of Evelyn Waugh's classic novel, Brideshead Revisited.



Chic in a Donna Karen silk coat teamed with Chanel boots, the 49-year-old - who plays matriarch Lady Marchmain opposite on-screen husband Sir Michael Gambon – celebrated the night with her co-stars, including Hayley Atwell, 26, most recently seen with Keira Knightley in The Duchess.



Rising star Ben Whishaw, who received rave reviews for his stage portrayal of Hamlet and appeared in the films Perfume and I'm Not There, was also at the screening. As was fellow actor Matthew Goode - the new face of Hackett - who plays Charles Ryder to Ben's Lord Sebastian Flyte.



The new film, which goes on general release next month, follows in the footsteps of the hugely successful 1981 TV series starring Jeremy Irons and Diane Quick. The big screen adaptation has received mixed reviews, however, for having strayed too far from the original novel.