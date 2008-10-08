Girls aged four upwards mobbed 20-year-old Disney star Zac Efron at the Leicester Square premiere of High School Musical 3
Photo: © Getty Images
There'd been pom-poms at dawn for some of the fans, who awoke at 5am to join the excitement at the UK screening which featured dancers on the red carpet
The actor and his co-stars were overwhelmed by the attention, which led to them being bombarbed with flowers and even a marriage proposal for Zac
8 OCTOBER 2008
A dream came true for thousands of teenage girls when High School Musical star Zac Efron appeared in Britain. The reception he received from ecstatic fans at the Leicester Square premiere of the Disney series' third flick stunned even their hero.
The fresh-faced actor looked amazed as he made his way down the red carpet to deafening screams from youngsters, some of whom had queued since 5am for a chance to glimpse him in the flesh.
"It's crazy and insane here, we saved the best until last," enthused the 20-year-old, whose character Troy heads the basketball team in the fictional US high school.
Though mums of Zac's young admirers may struggle to put a name to his face, the Disney favourite is at the centre of a global phenomenon that's been two years in the making.
The 2008 instalment – its first full cinema release following two made-for-TV movies - has already notched up ticket sales of 500,000 ahead of its October 22 opening in the UK.
Gordon Ramsay and Jason Donovan joined the teen throng to give their own kids a cinema treat, with the TV chef praising the cast for providing such "positive role models".