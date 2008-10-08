Girls aged four upwards mobbed 20-year-old Disney star Zac Efron at the Leicester Square premiere of High School Musical 3

There'd been pom-poms at dawn for some of the fans, who awoke at 5am to join the excitement at the UK screening which featured dancers on the red carpet

The actor and his co-stars were overwhelmed by the attention, which led to them being bombarbed with flowers and even a marriage proposal for Zac

