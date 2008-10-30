The dapper royal siblings gave the movie's leading man a run for his money, looking especially hunky in their tuxedos at the Quantum Of Solace premiere
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Daniel Craig, who attended with his "favourite Bond girl" fiancée Satsuki, was as suave as ever, despite wearing a sling for injuries incurred in the line of duty
Photo: © Getty Images
The heir to the throne chats with Gemma Arterton, who played double-dealing love interest Agent Field in the movie
Photo: © Getty Images
30 OCTOBER 2008
Click here to see video coverage from the red carpet
While the evening's main man was Daniel Craig, the Bond actor had some close competition at the Quantum Of Solace premiere from royal heart-throbs, William and Harry.
Fans - who'd waited up to six hours in icy conditions to see the stars arrive for the latest 007 film - were delighted when the Princes, both dapper in tuxedos, made their way onto the red carpet in Leicester Square.
The guests of honour spent 30 minutes chatting to 200 servicemen and women invited to the screening, which at their request benefited two military charities.
Inside they enjoyed a bit of banter with sling-wearing action man Daniel, who injured himself doing his own stunts. He laughed when Harry asked: "What the hell happened to you? Tough day in the office?".
This being a Bond film, the opening wouldn't have been complete without a quantum of glamour - helpfully provided on this occasion by Olga Kurylenko, stunning in a scarlet, backless number and Gemma Arterton in a daring slashed-to-the-thigh purple affair.
Dame Judi Dench - M in the movie - served up a brilliant surprise of her own, wearing 007 spelled out in scarlet diamantes on the back of her neck.
Asked which was his favourite Bond heroine, the secret agent, who was accompanied by fiancée Satsuki Mitchell, replied: "The one on my arm, of course."