Chatty 'Dot' prevents Queen getting a word in at MBE ceremony



While some find themselves lost for words upon being presented to the Queen, June Brown - aka EastEnders' Dot - didn't find herself short of conversation. In fact the British monarch found it difficult to get a word in edgeways as she handed the veteran actress her MBE. "I'm afraid I did most of the talking," admitted 81-year-old June after the Buckingham Palace ceremony.



June says meeting the Queen would have been a dream come true for her Enders character Dot Branning - formerly Cotton. "Dot would have been absolutely delighted. She's a great royalist and a fairly good Christian."



The actress, who trained at London's Old Vic theatre school, first arrived on Albert Square in 1985. In the 23 years that followed, she has made Dot one of the soap's best-loved characters, and plans on sticking around Walford. "Actors don't retire," she says.



The veteran star received her medal for services to both drama and charity. She is president of the Michael Elliott Trust, which gives children with special needs the chance to look after abandoned donkeys.