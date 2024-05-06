Tom Brady gets mocked over divorce from Gisele Bundchen on live TV

At the grand event billed as The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, the NFL quarterback found himself the center of jests and jibes, surrounded by friends, former teammates, and a bevy of stars at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

It was a night of laughter and light-hearted digs, especially masterminded by the evening’s host, Kevin Hart, alongside a star-studded lineup including Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Glaser, Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss, and even Kim Kardashian.

Kevin, renowned for his sharp wit, didn't hold back as he poked fun at Tom's post-retirement return to football, which saw the star athlete face a less-than-stellar season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Gisele gave you an ultimatum," Kevin joked. "She said you have to retire or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it."

The humor was all in good fun, but it was clear that Tom’s brief retirement and subsequent return were perfect fodder for roast material.

The jests continued with playful barbs aimed at Tom’s personal life, particularly touching on his high-profile divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Gisele and Tom sit with Jack, Benjamin and Vivian Brady

Kevin zinged Tom about Gisele’s new romantic interests, quipping, "You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach," referencing the supermodel's new beau, Joaquim Valente. "Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"

Tom, ever the sport, could only smile wryly, raising his glass in a toast amidst the laughter of the audience.

© Getty Images Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen in 2019

The night saw other friends and former teammates taking their turns at the mic. Drew Bledsoe, whose career trajectory shifted when Tom replaced him in 2001, delivered a zinger about Tom’s untouched nature on and off the field, hinting at the latter stages of his marriage, "pretty used to not being touched. Just like at the end of the marriage."

Nikki Glaser added to the theme, cleverly tying Tom’s Super Bowl rings to his marital dissolution: "You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back." Meanwhile, Julian Edelman chimed in with a nickname, calling Tom "Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend's ex-husband."

© Getty Images Tom Brady was roasted on live TV

Even Kim Kardashian, never one to shy away from a sharp remark, joined in, drawing a humorous parallel between Tom and her stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner.

"You remind me too much of my stepdad now," she told Tom, ruling out any rumored romance with a chuckle.

Amidst the laughter and ribbing, the roast also served as a poignant reminder of Tom's recent official retirement from the NFL in February 2023, which he announced in a heartfelt social media post.

Reflecting on his incredible career, he expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."