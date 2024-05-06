Katy Perry sparks debate as she wears raunchy black dress during American Idol episode

Katy Perry certainly knows how to make an entrance and a statement. During Sunday's thrilling episode of American Idol, the pop superstar not only turned heads but sparked quite the conversation with her daring outfit choice as the competition heated up with America closing in on deciding this season's Top 5.

From the start, Katy, 39, was in her usual spirited form, sharing a cheeky confession with host Ryan Seacrest, 49, and fellow judges Lionel Richie, 74, and Luke Bryan, 47. “What you don't know is that my butt is out right now,” she quipped, causing Ryan to respond swiftly, “Well, fix yourself,” before turning his attention back to the live audience.

The Firework hitmaker stunned in a plunging black leather dress that was as bold as it was beautiful, perfectly showcasing Katy's flair for memorable fashion moments.

Her look was impeccably complemented by flawlessly applied makeup and sleekly styled jet-black hair that cascaded elegantly down her shoulders.

© Instagram Katy Perry sparks debate with her raunchy outfit

The fashion stakes were raised even higher when contestant McKenna Faith Breinholt took the stage to perform Katy’s hit ET, wearing a dress strikingly similar to Katy's, albeit with a different cut.

Post-performance, Ryan seized the moment to humorously inquire if the dresses were as comfortable as they were stylish, to which Katy humorously replied, “No,” adding, "It's like the Met Gala a night early!"

Viewers quickly took to social media to comment on Katy's ensemble, with opinions ranging wildly.

Some fans felt the look was perhaps too bold for the pop star at this stage in her career. “Katy Perry is a little bit too old to be dressing like this. At some point, you grow out of that,” one viewer expressed.

© Instagram Katy's plunging outfit on Sunday night's episode of American Idol

Others voiced concern over potential wardrobe malfunctions: “Katy is one sneeze away from a wardrobe malfunction!” and “Katy, please get dressed,” were just a couple of the comments that flooded online platforms.

Jokes aside, some fans couldn’t help but quip about the outfit’s unique style, with one viewer tweeting, “Katy is wearing Glad bags on live TV.”

The episode also marked a poignant moment for Katy, as she had previously revealed in a candid interview with Jimmy Kimmel that this season would be her last on American Idol.

Explaining her decision, she shared, “This fall, in September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.” Her departure will surely be a significant change for the show, as Ryan noted, “(Katy) just brought an amazing generosity and love and big heart, that kind of spirit to the show.”