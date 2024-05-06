Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb proved they are still on good terms despite announcing their split in April.

The former Gogglebox stars – who left the show in 2023 – were married for six years but have maintained an amicable relationship despite their impending divorce.

The duo delighted their fans when Stephen shared a throwback photo of them on Saturday, looking happy and smiling for the camera to announce Daniel's return to their salon, Lustig and Webb in Storrington, which they co-own.

"@lustigandwebbhurstpierpoint He’s back ! Stephen will be working on Wednesdays in Hurstpierpoint. Starting from 01/05. Give the salon a call or book on line," the post read.

© stephengwebb1971/Instagram Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig are still friends

Stephen's followers were quick to comment on the photo, with many praising them for keeping their friendship intact.

"Great to see you both and very happy to hear you are still good friends," one replied. A second said: "Awwww I love you two! So happy you're still friends though."

A third added: "Just love this & the friendship you are keeping together although parting." A fourth penned: "Glad to see that your still friends but sad to your not together anymore. Wishing you all the best."

In April, Stephen and Daniel made the shock announcement that they were going their separate ways.

"It's with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce," Stephen told The Sun. "There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we've unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways."

"We've made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end," added Daniel. "I'm sure we will forever be friends."

© Photo: Instagram Stephen and Daniel married in 2018

Daniel and Stephen got engaged in 2016 before tying the knot two years later.

Daniel joined Gogglebox following his relationship with Stephen, who first appeared on the Channel 4 show more than a decade ago with his ex-boyfriend Chris Ashby-Steed. When Stephen and Chris split, he appeared on Gogglebox with his mother, Pat, who passed away in January 2024.

Following their wedding, Daniel joined Stephen on Gogglebox in 2019. From 2021 onwards, the couple were filmed at the £575,000 flat they purchased near the seafront in Brighton, East Sussex.

© Channel 4 Stephen and Daniel left Gogglebox in 2023

To the surprise of fans, last year Stephen confirmed that he and Daniel would be leaving Gogglebox.

Releasing an official statement in September, he said: "After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox.

"We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities. We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show."

© Instagram Stephen and Daniel split in 2024

Following the news, Stephen prepared to appear on series 14 of Dancing on Ice, however, an ankle injury forced the reality star to withdraw from the competition.

Stephen broke his left ankle and had an operation to put in metal plates for additional support, meaning he needed to be on crutches for at least three months.