Proud Nicole and Keith show off five-month-old Sunday Rose in Paris



Doting parents Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban couldn't have looked happier as they stepped out in the French capital with their baby daughter Sunday Rose, who was making one of her first public appearances on Tuesday.



Holding her little girl to her chest Nicole showered her with hugs and kisses as the family enjoyed a quick tour of the city. The besotted parents visited a Picasso exhibition during their time in Paris, where the 41-year-old star was promoting her latest film, Australia.



And despite her tender age Sunday Rose - who turns five months next week - is already racking up the air miles, taking her first trip to the City of Light following visits to London, America and Australia.



Although she makes frequent trips around the globe, Nicole, who gave the world an intimate first glimpse of her daughter on the Oprah Winfrey Show, is clearly revelling in the chance to have her family by her side. "Wherever your loved ones are is your home," she said.